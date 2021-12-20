IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lion House offers safe haven to homeless LGBTQ youth

Lion House offers safe haven to homeless LGBTQ youth

Shelter co-founders say they were inspired to offer aid to those often turned away by other homeless facilities. KSHB's Dia Wall reports.Dec. 20, 2021

    Lion House offers safe haven to homeless LGBTQ youth

