‘My bag saved my life,’ Kansas City shooting witness says
Feb. 15, 202400:59

NBC News

‘My bag saved my life,’ Kansas City shooting witness says

00:59

A witness described fleeing the Kansas City shooting that took place at the Chiefs’ victory parade. Bridget Barton showed the backpack she was wearing at the time of the shooting and explained that it saved her from the backfire of bullets.Feb. 15, 2024

