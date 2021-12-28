IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kansas teen’s death ruled homicide after restrained by corrections officers

An investigation is underway after the death of a Kansas teenager, at a juvenile jail, was ruled a homicide. The 17-year-old was restrained by multiple corrections officers and died just two days after being taken into custody on suspicion of battery against police. KSNW’s Bret Buganski reports.Dec. 28, 2021

