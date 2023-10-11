IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Kari Lake announces bid for Arizona senator

01:20

Republican Kari Lake announced her run for senator in Arizona, criticizing President Biden and praising former President Trump in her campaign speech. Oct. 11, 2023

