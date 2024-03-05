IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kari Lake says she’ll have ‘high profile endorsements’ soon from people vying for Senate leadership
Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake said that she'll have "high profile endorsements" coming in a few days from people vying for the Senate GOP leader post. Lake wouldn't share who she plans to support in the leadership race, telling NBC News that the internal election is months away.March 5, 2024

