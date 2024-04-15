IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kari Lake warns things will get 'intense' ahead of the general election
April 15, 202401:57
  • Now Playing

    Kari Lake warns things will get 'intense' ahead of the general election

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Vice President Harris denounces Arizona's near-total abortion ban

    01:29

  • Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial

    02:09

  • Biden places blame on Trump for abortion ban in Arizona

    01:52

  • Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law

    02:45

  • Biden tries to energize younger voters as White House announces more student loan forgiveness

    01:48

  • Trump says states should decide on abortion restrictions

    02:15

  • Biden's student loan forgiveness efforts breaks through with focus group

    00:56

  • Election workers face growing security threats

    01:43

  • Deciders focus group Highlights: Unions, housing costs and two bags of garbage

    10:26

  • Trump leads Biden in key swing states, new polls show

    03:31

  • Trump targets Biden’s border policy as he returns to campaign trail

    02:55

  • Wisconsin voters approve GOP-backed ballot measures

    00:49

  • Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin

    02:17

  • Full Panel: Democrats counting on abortion debate to be 'motivator' in November elections

    08:55

  • Why some Wisconsin voters plan to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote

    02:52

  • Trump returns to campaign trail after posting $175M bond

    01:50

  • Trump ramps up immigration rhetoric in new campaign ad

    03:17

  • Trump trying to 'avoid' the NY hush money trial by proposing ‘indefinite’ delay

    02:16

  • Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president

    07:49

NBC News

Kari Lake warns things will get 'intense' ahead of the general election

01:57

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake warned her supporters to "buckle up" in the months ahead of the general election as she rallied their support for former President Trump and her campaign.April 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Kari Lake warns things will get 'intense' ahead of the general election

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Vice President Harris denounces Arizona's near-total abortion ban

    01:29

  • Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial

    02:09

  • Biden places blame on Trump for abortion ban in Arizona

    01:52

  • Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law

    02:45

  • Biden tries to energize younger voters as White House announces more student loan forgiveness

    01:48
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All