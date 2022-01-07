Kazakh president authorizes shoot to kill against protesters

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kazakh president authorizes shoot to kill against protesters01:16
As unrest continued to shake Kazakhstan's largest city, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had authorized the use of lethal force against protesters.Jan. 7, 2022
