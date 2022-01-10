Kazakh president says country has weathered coup attempt
During a virtual meeting with Collective Security Treaty Organization leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the events in his country last week as a "coup attempt."Jan. 10, 2022
