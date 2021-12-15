Keechant Sewell expected to be next NYPD commissioner
New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams is slated to appoint Keechant Sewell as the next NYPD commissioner after the current head of the police department retires at the end of the year. WNBC's Jonathan Dienst reports from New York.Dec. 15, 2021
