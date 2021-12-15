IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Keechant Sewell expected to be next NYPD commissioner

01:59

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams is slated to appoint Keechant Sewell as the next NYPD commissioner after the current head of the police department retires at the end of the year. WNBC's Jonathan Dienst reports from New York.Dec. 15, 2021

