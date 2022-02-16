Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)
05:57
Kendall Coyne Schofield helped the U.S. women's ice hockey team win a gold medal in Pyeongchang. Ahead of the Games, she spoke with NBC News' Kevin Tibbles about her speed on the ice, how she got into the sport, and what it's like being a role model for the next generation.Feb. 16, 2022
