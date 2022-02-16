IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

    07:56

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)

    04:19

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 1)

    06:17

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 2)

    05:38

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)

    13:41

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)

    10:52

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 1)

    05:34

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 2)

    06:56

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)

    04:40

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

    07:35

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

    04:57

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

    07:24

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 1)

    11:38

  • Snowboarder Shaun White reflects on his five Olympic journeys (Part 2)

    13:00

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 1)

    12:25

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle wanted to enjoy the process at the Beijing Olympics (Part 2)

    12:34

Nightly Films

Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)

06:32

Kendall Coyne Schofield speaks with NBC News' Kevin Tibbles about career milestones, representing the U.S. at the Olympics, and more.Feb. 16, 2022

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

    07:56

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)

    04:19

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 1)

    06:17

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 2)

    05:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All