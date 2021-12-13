'I'm just happy to be alive': Kentucky deputies describe the terrifying moments after a tornado struck their cruisers

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two Kentucky deputies survive a direct hit from a tornado, then get right to work rescuing a young girl wounded by the storm. WPSD's Holly Brantley reports.Dec. 13, 2021
