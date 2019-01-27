U.S. news

Kentucky deputy injured after large rock crashes through windshield

01:08

A deputy in Kentucky responding to reports of someone throwing rocks at semi-trucks driving on a road in the Danville area was injured in a rollover crash when a large rock smashed through his windshield. The deputy is expected to make a full recovery.Jan. 27, 2019

  • Julie Roginsky: Trump is setting things up for an emergency declaration

    07:18

  • Friends create ‘Black Girls Hike’ to find community on the trails

    01:52

  • Large rocks thrown at windshield send officer to hospital

    01:08

  • Police bodycam video shows chaotic encounter at Oregon school that left parent dead

    01:13

  • Louisiana man accused of killing five, including his parents, arrested after manhunt

    01:16

  • Tiffany Cross: Roger Stone has bragged about being the architect of disinformation

    07:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All