Kentucky Gov. Beshear: Tornado death toll is north of 70, may exceed 100
During a press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the devastation across the state as the "deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky" has left over 50 people feared dead, and said that the death toll may exceed over 100 before the day is over. Dec. 11, 2021
