    Kentucky Gov. Beshear vetoes charter school funding bill, calls for investment in public schools

NBC News

Kentucky Gov. Beshear vetoes charter school funding bill, calls for investment in public schools

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he has an “education-first administration” and believes charter schools “take taxpayer dollars away from the already underfunded public schools.”April 7, 2022

    Kentucky Gov. Beshear vetoes charter school funding bill, calls for investment in public schools

