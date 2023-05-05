IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pennsylvania woman charged with faking her own kidnapping

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Kentucky McDonald's franchisees fined for child labor violations

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Kansas 6-year-old shot to death while playing in front yard

    02:01

  • Carrie Fisher receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    01:23

  • Escaped Virginia inmate arrested in Mexico

    01:03

  • Former U.C. Davis student arrested in deadly college town attacks

    04:16

  • Family relives moments of being struck in Highland Park mass shooting

    06:03

  • Detroit kindergartner dies in mystery illness outbreak

    01:35

  • Officials: 10,000 migrants waiting in Mexico to cross border when Title 42 ends

    01:28

  • Man saves baby stroller blown into traffic

    01:16

  • Highland Park shooting survivors speak out

    02:20

  • NFL facing investigation into workplace misconduct

    01:36

  • Man choked to death on NYC subway

    02:18

  • Horse deaths prompt calls for change at Churchill Downs

    01:35

  • Transgender Florida teachers plan exit due to pronoun bill

    02:03

  • Report: GOP donor paid tuition for Justice Clarence Thomas' relative

    02:01

  • One killed in shooting at Colorado Tesla charging station

    00:51

  • Ransomware attack targets Dallas police and court websites

    01:51

  • 'Joking while I’m in pain’: California man at center of police texts scandal speaks out

    02:52

  • Man dies after being put in a chokehold on NYC subway

    04:20

NBC News Channel

Kentucky McDonald's franchisees fined for child labor violations

01:35

Children as young as 10 were found working at McDonald's franchises in the Louisville area. WLWT's Todd Dykes reports.May 5, 2023

  • Pennsylvania woman charged with faking her own kidnapping

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Kentucky McDonald's franchisees fined for child labor violations

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Kansas 6-year-old shot to death while playing in front yard

    02:01

  • Carrie Fisher receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    01:23

  • Escaped Virginia inmate arrested in Mexico

    01:03

  • Former U.C. Davis student arrested in deadly college town attacks

    04:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All