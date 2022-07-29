Kentucky National Guard conducts water rescues amid severe flooding

Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist00:50
- Now Playing
Kentucky National Guard conducts water rescues amid severe flooding02:02
- UP NEXT
Attorney Ben Crump calls Brianna Grier’s death ‘completely unnecessary’01:56
What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?03:38
China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan03:11
How to avoid being scammed via text message02:25
How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona03:55
ICE uncovers migrant smuggling stash house in affluent Washington neighborhood04:37
Trump’s former acting chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 committee03:28
Historic Kentucky flooding has ‘annihilated’ infrastructure, sheriff says02:40
Fossilized dinosaur skeleton sells for $6.1 million00:58
Wildfire in Texas scorches 500 acres as crews continue to battle the blaze01:51
Climate protesters arrested outside Congressional Baseball game in D.C.01:14
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted on murder charge in the death of girlfriend00:55
Hawaii couple accused of stealing identities of dead babies, criminal complaint says03:40
Uber driver's act of kindness goes viral02:47
Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’01:39
Exclusive inside look at the Strategic National Stockpile02:27
Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament01:44
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing02:22
Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist00:50
- Now Playing
Kentucky National Guard conducts water rescues amid severe flooding02:02
- UP NEXT
Attorney Ben Crump calls Brianna Grier’s death ‘completely unnecessary’01:56
What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?03:38
China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan03:11
How to avoid being scammed via text message02:25
Play All