Kentucky police recommend additional training, tracking of warrants after Breonna Taylor shooting
01:41
Share this -
copied
A Kentucky task force on search warrants has issued recommendations after the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. They are recommending additional training for officers, an electronic database and tracking zip codes where search warrants are executed.Dec. 22, 2021
Now Playing
Kentucky police recommend additional training, tracking of warrants after Breonna Taylor shooting
01:41
UP NEXT
Billionaire resigns from Mormon church
00:24
Multiple agencies searching for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl last seen on playground
01:13
Former Russian model Julia Lemigova reflects on being the first openly gay woman in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise
04:01
Colorado finds success in testing protocols by providing free home Covid tests
04:06
How surging Covid cases, hospitalizations are impacting health care workers