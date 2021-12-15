Kentucky woman houses 26 neighbors after devastating tornadoes
01:33
Share this -
copied
Days after a deadly tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, Reina Guerra Perez is hosting 26 people from five families in her home. Perez gathered her family in the basement before the tornado hit but has offered shelter to more neighbors who had their houses destroyed.Dec. 15, 2021
President Biden to visit Kentucky as tornado recovery continues
04:50
Dozens are still unaccounted-for in tornado-ravaged region
04:23
Now Playing
Kentucky woman houses 26 neighbors after devastating tornadoes
01:33
UP NEXT
Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction
01:46
Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado
00:39
7.3-magnitude undersea earthquake triggers panic in Indonesia