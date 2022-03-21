IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ketanji Brown Jackson shares view of the law, decision making process in opening statements

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

    03:25

  • Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

    01:45

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

    02:52

  • Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    04:57

  • White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings

    02:14

  • Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:57

  • Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

  • Bill Cosby to remain free after Supreme Court declines to review sexual assault case

    02:34

  • Florida Senate passes bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

    00:25

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings

    00:21

  • Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

    01:42

  • Who is Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    01:39

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson stresses love of country and Constitution after nomination to Supreme Court

    06:58

  • White House hopes to quickly confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

    01:37

  • Biden: Ketanji Brown Jackson has 'extraordinary qualifications' to serve on Supreme Court

    12:11

  • Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee

    00:20

  • Biden to announce Supreme Court nominee by Monday

    00:21

  • Constitution 'keeps us together': Supreme Court Justice Breyer

    01:15

  • Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend

    01:22

NBC News

Ketanji Brown Jackson shares view of the law, decision making process in opening statements

05:10

Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her opening remarks on the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Jackson introduced herself to the committee, spent time framing out her decision-making process and her view of the law. Jackson also introduced her family and thanked her friends for their support.March 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ketanji Brown Jackson shares view of the law, decision making process in opening statements

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement

    03:25

  • Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'

    01:45

  • Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views

    02:52

  • Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    04:57

  • White House preps Supreme Court nominee ahead of hearings

    02:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All