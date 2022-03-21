Ketanji Brown Jackson shares view of the law, decision making process in opening statements
Ketanji Brown Jackson gave her opening remarks on the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Jackson introduced herself to the committee, spent time framing out her decision-making process and her view of the law. Jackson also introduced her family and thanked her friends for their support.March 21, 2022
