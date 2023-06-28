IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kevin Spacey arrives at court in London to face charges in relation to historical sexual offenses

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    UFC champion Conor McGregor denies sexual assault allegation

    01:26

  • Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    02:45

  • Look into controversy surrounding Taylor Swift's rumored relationship

    02:47

  • Tina Turner fans pay tribute to the star outside her Swiss home

    01:11

  • Jim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer and civil rights activist dies at 87

    00:33

  • Why concertgoers are calling for stricter etiquette during live shows

    03:30

  • Author Salman Rushdie makes an unexpected return to public life at the annual gala of PEN America

    00:58

  • Demi Lovato opens up about her struggles with mental health

    04:43

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's cab driver describes paparazzi incident

    02:49

  • Social media divided after Gabrielle Union says household splits finances

    03:25

  • Actor Joe Manganiello discusses ‘nerd culture,’ resurgence of dragons

    06:39

  • Watch: Katy Perry searches for her coronation seat inside Westminster Abbey

    00:18

  • Carrie Fisher receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    01:23

  • Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, but without his wife Meghan

    01:29

  • Ed Sheeran found not liable in copyright lawsuit

    02:04

  • Alex Newell on being one of the first gender-nonconforming actors to be nominated for a Tony

    05:12

  • Singer Lionel Richie joins Charles and Camilla at a Buckingham Palace garden party

    01:02

  • Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham soccer triumph

    01:08

  • Take a look back at the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II

    02:05

NBC News

Kevin Spacey arrives at court in London to face charges in relation to historical sexual offenses

00:29

Actor Kevin Spacey, 63, arrived at a London court on Wednesday for the start of his four-week trial. He has denied allegations of offenses alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.June 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Kevin Spacey arrives at court in London to face charges in relation to historical sexual offenses

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    UFC champion Conor McGregor denies sexual assault allegation

    01:26

  • Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    02:45

  • Look into controversy surrounding Taylor Swift's rumored relationship

    02:47

  • Tina Turner fans pay tribute to the star outside her Swiss home

    01:11

  • Jim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer and civil rights activist dies at 87

    00:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All