IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    SYMONE Spotlight: Morris Chestnut on Release of the Best Man: The Final Chapters

    05:26

  • Watch Duff Goldman play a cookie king in ‘A Gingerbread Christmas’

    01:33

  • Oprah Winfrey, Director Reginald Hudlin & Sidney Poitier's Daughters on Documentary 'Sidney'

    24:37

  • Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104

    02:37

  • Ana de Armas on her rise to stardom, portraying Marilyn Monroe

    07:59

  • People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen

    01:20

  • Olivia Wilde addresses rumors of a feud with Florence Pugh

    00:53

  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts joke about on-screen kiss

    00:55

  • See a first look for new Mila Kunis movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive'

    01:19

  • Regina Hall shares the life event that pushed her to pursue acting

    08:02

  • Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with new nostalgic video

    01:17

  • National Cinema Day is bringing $3 movie tickets this Saturday

    00:51

  • ‘Rings of Power’ stars talk joining ‘Lord of the Rings’ universe

    03:30

  • Spinoff film in the works for ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

    00:33

  • Priscilla Presley talks Elvis’ legacy, reacts to Baz Luhrmann biopic

    05:10

  • Warner Bros. won’t release new ‘Batgirl’ movie on any platforms

    01:23

  • See an exclusive first look at the new Princess Diana documentary

    01:12

  • New trailer released for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

    01:15

  • George Clooney, U2 among 2022 Kennedy Center honorees

    01:38

  • Bruce Willis returns to iconic ‘Die Hard’ site

    01:11

NBC News

Kevin Spacey honored for lifetime achievement by Italian cinema

01:10

Making his first speaking appearance since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, actor Kevin Spacey thanked Italy's National Cinema Museum for having the courage to invite him and his fans for standing by him.Jan. 17, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    SYMONE Spotlight: Morris Chestnut on Release of the Best Man: The Final Chapters

    05:26

  • Watch Duff Goldman play a cookie king in ‘A Gingerbread Christmas’

    01:33

  • Oprah Winfrey, Director Reginald Hudlin & Sidney Poitier's Daughters on Documentary 'Sidney'

    24:37

  • Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104

    02:37

  • Ana de Armas on her rise to stardom, portraying Marilyn Monroe

    07:59

  • People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All