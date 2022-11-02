IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea fires 23 missiles in response to U.S., South Korean military drills

    01:40

  • Russia resumes participation in humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine

    00:38

  • Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power

    03:41

  • Sick panda creates rare chance for cooperation between Taiwan and China

    00:54

  • North Korea launches missile directly toward South Korea

    02:23

  • Five lions briefly escape enclosure at Sydney zoo

    01:11

  • Netanyahu seeks comeback as Israel prime minister

    04:20

  • Bolsonaro: ‘I’ve always played inside the constitution’s limits’

    01:13

  • Leading candidates cast their votes in Israel's fifth election since 2019

    00:43

  • Police chief says response to Seoul Halloween crush was inadequate

    01:32

  • Brazilian truckers create multiple blockades in support of Bolsonaro

    00:58

  • Police reveal chilling new details about Seoul stampede

    01:01

  • Israeli voters head to the polls for fifth time in four years

    01:43

  • Kyiv residents fill up water bottles after Russian strikes damage infrastructure

    01:25

  • Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • South Korea mourns the death of more than 150 during Halloween crush

    03:55

  • Watch: China launches third module to complete permanent space station

    01:04

  • Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India

    01:19

  • Supporters of Brazil’s President-elect Lula celebrate victory over Bolsonaro

    00:56

NBC News

Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’

01:21

Speaking to students in Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “foreign services” for the recent wave of protests across Iran, and said anyone connected with these “will no doubt be punished, God willing.”Nov. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea fires 23 missiles in response to U.S., South Korean military drills

    01:40

  • Russia resumes participation in humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine

    00:38

  • Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power

    03:41

  • Sick panda creates rare chance for cooperation between Taiwan and China

    00:54

  • North Korea launches missile directly toward South Korea

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All