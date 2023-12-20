IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Victims of Khan Younis blast taken to city hospital as death toll in Gaza nears 20,000

Survivors of an overnight blast at a Khan Younis home were taken to the city's Nasser Hospital by a steady stream of ambulances. As dawn broke, those killed in the explosion were being prepared for burial as families mourned.Dec. 20, 2023

