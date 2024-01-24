IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Doctor in Gaza's Khan Younis says people who left a hospital after Israeli warnings returned wounded

    01:30
    24 soldiers killed in deadliest day for Israeli military in war against Hamas

    01:39

  • Gazans dig multiple graves at Khan Younis hospital

    01:10

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day

    03:13

  • US and UK launch new airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen

    02:13

  • Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action

    05:19

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for hostage release

    02:52

  • Doctors sound alarm over spread of diseases among children in Gaza

    01:44

  • US forces on high alert amid fears of Israel-Hamas war widening

    02:09

  • Gaza hostage relatives storm Israeli parliament committee meeting

    00:52

  • Gaza hostage families camp outside Israeli prime minister's house to demand action

    00:47

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival

    00:32

  • New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

    02:12

  • Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held

    02:13

  • Baby Tala, rescued from rubble in Gaza weeks ago, has died

    02:08

  • Strikes in Damascus kill senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials

    00:52

  • Funeral held for a 17-year-old Palestinian-American killed in West Bank

    00:55

  • Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter

    01:05

  • A story of survival: 13-year-old takes care of seven siblings amid the war in Gaza

    05:44

  • Caged woman leads Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of Gaza hostages

    00:44

Doctor in Gaza's Khan Younis says people who left a hospital after Israeli warnings returned wounded

01:30

Dr. Harara said many people fled the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis on Tuesday after Israel's military ordered the evacuation of the neighborhood. But dozens of dead and wounded Palestinians returned later having been killed or injured.Jan. 24, 2024

