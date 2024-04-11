IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump's abortion maneuvering comes back to haunt him, China's middle class struggles to hang on, stranded sailors rescued after 'HELP' sign spotted

Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis
April 11, 202402:05
    Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

    02:05
NBC News

Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

02:05

An NBC News crew followed residents back to their destroyed homes in Khan Younis, Gaza, and found no celebrations marking the Eid al-Fitr end of Ramadan.April 11, 2024

    Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

    02:05
