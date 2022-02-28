Videos show heavy bombing in Kharkiv, Chernihiv

Video shows rising smoke after Russian forces hit Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv with heavy shelling. Residential homes were damaged and left covered in debris. The Ukrainian interior ministry adviser said dozens are dead and hundreds are wounded. Chernihiv was also hit with large explosions as the Russian invasion efforts continue.Feb. 28, 2022
