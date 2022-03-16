IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment

01:08

A basement cafe in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that is known for its pet raccoons has become a refuge from Russia's onslaught.March 16, 2022

