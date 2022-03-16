Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment01:08
UP NEXT
Watch: Rare wolverine captured in Utah01:18
'I didn't try to get in that cage': Massachusetts man denies attempting to enter tiger enclosure at Boston zoo01:18
Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning00:23
Australian bar turns to canine solution for seagull problem01:05
Tigers abandoned on a train carriage by traveling circus set to be rescued01:18
Shark attack kills swimmer near Sydney, Australia01:06
Watch: Reluctant sloth rescued from electricity cable00:40
Watch: Sea lion rescued from San Diego freeway returned to sea01:41
Australia lists Koalas as endangered species00:20
Crocodile freed after having tire stuck around neck for six years in Indonesia00:50
Clever crows trained to collect trash00:30
Warning of frozen iguanas falling from trees as temperatures plunge in Florida00:55
Australia looks to protect koalas, will spend additional $35 million on habitat, health01:53
Slow-motion video shows bald eagle flying over New York's Central Park01:14
Shark attack numbers rising again as Americans head south to escape the winter02:51
World Wildlife Fund discovers more than 200 new species in Southeast Asia's Mekong region00:52
Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish00:54
Preparations to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles begin in Texas01:19
Watch: Twin polar bear cubs play together in German zoo01:11
Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment01:08
A basement cafe in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that is known for its pet raccoons has become a refuge from Russia's onslaught.March 16, 2022
Now Playing
Kharkiv's raccoon cafe provides shelter from Russian bombardment01:08
UP NEXT
Watch: Rare wolverine captured in Utah01:18
'I didn't try to get in that cage': Massachusetts man denies attempting to enter tiger enclosure at Boston zoo01:18
Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning00:23
Australian bar turns to canine solution for seagull problem01:05
Tigers abandoned on a train carriage by traveling circus set to be rescued01:18