Kid Rock will not perform at venues requiring Covid vaccines, masks
00:47
Kid Rock says he will not perform at venues that require vaccines or masks during his tour including his newest song, an anti-vaccine anthem, which carries insults for Dr. Anthony Fauci and a coded insult for President Biden: "Let's go Brandon."Jan. 29, 2022
UP NEXT
Florida TikTok creator killed in hit-and-run
01:11
Chicago’s LED streetlight upgrade will save millions, reduce carbon emissions
04:51
City mourns 22-year-old NYPD officer as U.S. sees alarming rise in gun violence
02:30
San Francisco lifts indoor mask mandate for those who are boosted
01:29
Willow, the Bidens’ cat, becomes the newest White House resident