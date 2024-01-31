IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Iran threatens decisive response to any U.S. attack, cardio's impact on prostate cancer risk, and Elmo’s wellness check sets off a wave of despair

  • Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

    Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

    Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza

  • Undercover Israeli forces kill 3 militants in bold hospital raid

  • 'I don't know where to go': Gazans flee Khan Younis as Israel's offensive intensifies

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

  • Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital

  • U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

  • Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan

  • Concern grows as garbage piles up around Khan Younis hospital

  • Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza

  • Palestinians dig mass grave inside Nasser hospital complex

  • Woman rescued from rubble says final farewell to mother killed in airstrike

  • Pope Francis renews calls for ceasefire in Gaza

  • Doctor describes chaos at Nasser Hospital as healthcare services collapse

  • U.N.'s top court tells Israel to stop Gaza killings, stops short of ordering cease-fire

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

  • Houthi missile strike ignites oil tanker in Gulf of Aden sending crew in lifeboats 

  • ‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

Children from displaced families in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, have taken to wearing coronavirus protection suits. In some cases, they say it's the only clothes they possess.Jan. 31, 2024

