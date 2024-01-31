Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank01:40
- Now Playing
Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet00:41
- UP NEXT
Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza05:15
Undercover Israeli forces kill 3 militants in bold hospital raid01:33
'I don't know where to go': Gazans flee Khan Younis as Israel's offensive intensifies01:21
New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas01:57
Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital00:44
U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports02:00
Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan04:30
Concern grows as garbage piles up around Khan Younis hospital01:08
Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza00:47
Palestinians dig mass grave inside Nasser hospital complex00:44
Woman rescued from rubble says final farewell to mother killed in airstrike01:26
Pope Francis renews calls for ceasefire in Gaza00:49
Doctor describes chaos at Nasser Hospital as healthcare services collapse01:20
U.N.'s top court tells Israel to stop Gaza killings, stops short of ordering cease-fire03:05
Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings02:01
Houthi missile strike ignites oil tanker in Gulf of Aden sending crew in lifeboats03:25
‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges01:09
ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza03:06
Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank01:40
- Now Playing
Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet00:41
- UP NEXT
Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza05:15
Undercover Israeli forces kill 3 militants in bold hospital raid01:33
'I don't know where to go': Gazans flee Khan Younis as Israel's offensive intensifies01:21
New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas01:57
Play All