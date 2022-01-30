Kyiv residents pick up their guns to train for potential Russian attack
Residents in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are receiving military training to defend the city in case Russia attacks. Over 100,000 Russian troops are stationed on Ukraine’s border amid fears Vladimir Putin intends to invade the country.Jan. 30, 2022
Kyiv residents pick up their guns to train for potential Russian attack
