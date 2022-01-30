IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kyiv residents pick up their guns to train for potential Russian attack

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Jamaican bobsledders fight the odds to return to Winter Olympics

    01:39

  • Australia looks to protect koalas, will spend additional $35 million on habitat, health

    01:53

  • Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as dozens of Americans remain trapped

    02:28

  • Hong Kong protest leader pledges to keep fighting for democracy

    02:37

  • Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds

    01:38

  • Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister

    02:48

  • Canadian truckers descend on Ottawa to protest Covid vaccination mandate

    00:47

  • Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur children

    04:07

  • Biden pledges economic support to Ukraine as Russia conducts more exercises near border

    02:26

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un pictured at weapons factory

    00:52

  • Vice President Harris meets first female president of Honduras

    00:53

  • Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945

    02:11

  • Texas scientists develop a patent-free Covid vaccine

    06:01

  • Holocaust Remembrance Day recognized amid era of misinformation

    02:00

  • ‘It must never, never happen again,’ 100-year-old Holocaust survivor tells European Parliament

    02:28

  • Russia's foreign minister criticizes U.S. written response on Ukraine

    01:20

  • Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases

    02:47

  • Prince Charles commissions portraits of seven Holocaust survivors

    01:12

  • Watch: Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem's Old City

    00:29

NBC News

Kyiv residents pick up their guns to train for potential Russian attack

01:28

Residents in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are receiving military training to defend the city in case Russia attacks. Over 100,000 Russian troops are stationed on Ukraine’s border amid fears Vladimir Putin intends to invade the country.Jan. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kyiv residents pick up their guns to train for potential Russian attack

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Jamaican bobsledders fight the odds to return to Winter Olympics

    01:39

  • Australia looks to protect koalas, will spend additional $35 million on habitat, health

    01:53

  • Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as dozens of Americans remain trapped

    02:28

  • Hong Kong protest leader pledges to keep fighting for democracy

    02:37

  • Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All