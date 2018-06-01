Lava from Kilauea wipes out two oceanfront communities

Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Kilauea lava wipes out two oceanfront communities, hundreds of homes destroyed

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano continues to rage, with lava flow destroying two oceanfront communities on Tuesday. Although hundreds of homes were destroyed, authorities say no one was hurt, as they fled the area, heeding warnings. NBC's Dan Scheneman reports.Jun.06.2018

