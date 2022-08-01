Killing of Nigerian man in Italy prompts protests and outrage

Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in counterterrorism operation03:10
- Now Playing
Killing of Nigerian man in Italy prompts protests and outrage01:10
- UP NEXT
Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip01:59
England's soccer team celebrates historic win over Germany in Euro 202200:55
First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade01:48
Tokyo's hot dogs beat heat wave with wearable fans01:05
Nancy Pelosi travels to Asia: Will she visit Taiwan?01:58
Watch daredevil divers plunge from Mostar's Old Bridge01:03
Ukraine's Zelenskyy pays tribute to agricultural tycoon killed by Russian shelling00:55
Video shows first grain shipment leaving Ukraine after Russian blockade00:32
Parts of Beirut port grain silos collapse01:00
Iraqi protesters storm parliament for second time in a week01:14
Spike in deadly gang violence causing mass exodus from Haiti03:35
China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan03:11
Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Odesa region port, says grain shipments are ready to go01:01
Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico00:39
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed by French president00:42
Two dancers injured after giant video screen falls onto stage at Hong Kong concert01:15
Multi-billion dollar train project in Mexico continues despite threat to prehistoric sites03:32
Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament01:44
Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in counterterrorism operation03:10
- Now Playing
Killing of Nigerian man in Italy prompts protests and outrage01:10
- UP NEXT
Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip01:59
England's soccer team celebrates historic win over Germany in Euro 202200:55
First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade01:48
Tokyo's hot dogs beat heat wave with wearable fans01:05
Play All