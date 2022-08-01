IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Killing of Nigerian man in Italy prompts protests and outrage

NBC News

Killing of Nigerian man in Italy prompts protests and outrage

01:10

Protests have taken place in an Italian town after the death of a Nigerian street vendor who was beaten by an Italian man. The attack prompted outrage and accusations of racism.Aug. 1, 2022

