IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israel expands offensive to Gaza's south, Spotify to lay off 17% of employees, and vets puzzle over cause of severe dog illness

  • Now Playing

    Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to produce more babies

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    Spy satellite launch shown on North Korean TV

    00:58

  • American soldier expelled from North Korea arrives in U.S.

    02:12

  • U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returns from North Korea

    00:43

  • North Korea's Kim talks up his nuclear weapons policy

    00:48

  • Travis King back in U.S. custody after being held in North Korea

    03:21

  • North Korea to expel American soldier who crossed border

    01:38

  • North Korea's Kim tours aviation plant in Russia's Far East

    00:44

  • Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Russia

    01:45

  • Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site

    02:19

  • North Korea's Kim pledges 'unconditional support' for Russia at meeting with Putin

    01:28

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for meeting with President Putin

    03:43

  • Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for face-to-face meeting with Putin

    02:08

  • Kim Jong Un reportedly headed to Russia to meet with Putin

    00:30

  • Kim Jong Un launching new submarine shown on North Korean TV

    00:51

  • Speculation mounts of closer ties between Russia and North Korea

    01:37

  • North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward sea

    00:24

  • Arms talks between Russia and North Korea advancing, U.S. says

    01:56

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un marks Navy Day with his daughter

    01:11

  • Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

    03:28

NBC News

Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to produce more babies

00:36

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for efforts to tackle the country's falling birthrate, describing the challenge as "everyone's housekeeping duty."Dec. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to produce more babies

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    Spy satellite launch shown on North Korean TV

    00:58

  • American soldier expelled from North Korea arrives in U.S.

    02:12

  • U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returns from North Korea

    00:43

  • North Korea's Kim talks up his nuclear weapons policy

    00:48

  • Travis King back in U.S. custody after being held in North Korea

    03:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All