Kim Jong Un visits North Korea’s Covid crisis headquarters

- Now Playing
Kim Jong Un visits North Korea’s Covid crisis headquarters00:51
- UP NEXT
Biden marks 'tragic milestone' of one million Covid deaths in U.S.02:02
Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-1901:11
North Korea's Kim wears face mask as first Covid cases acknowledged00:37
Watch: Beijing’s once bustling streets deserted amid Covid outbreak01:04
California nurses are increasingly quitting over burnout from Covid05:00
Covid cases rise nationwide as testing declines04:57
Beijing shuts down after Covid outbreak in Shanghai01:49
Craig Melvin gives update after he and whole family get COVID05:46
COVID-19 surge looms over busy summer travel season01:54
Savannah Guthrie shares update on COVID recovery01:48
Experts warn new COVID wave could infect 100 million Americans02:05
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for Covid01:28
Contagious COVID-19 subvariant stirs fears of new pandemic wave01:49
Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave01:43
Dr. Ashish Jha on rising COVID-19 cases, masks, J&J vaccine04:52
How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country02:57
New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.01:40
Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal03:34
U.S. surpasses one million deaths from Covid-19 since pandemic began04:43
- Now Playing
Kim Jong Un visits North Korea’s Covid crisis headquarters00:51
- UP NEXT
Biden marks 'tragic milestone' of one million Covid deaths in U.S.02:02
Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-1901:11
North Korea's Kim wears face mask as first Covid cases acknowledged00:37
Watch: Beijing’s once bustling streets deserted amid Covid outbreak01:04
California nurses are increasingly quitting over burnout from Covid05:00
Play All