Kim Jong Un visits North Korea’s Covid crisis headquarters

North Korean state media showed footage on Friday of leader Kim Jong Un visiting the country’s Covid-19 crisis headquarters in Pyongyang. North Korea has confirmed that at least one person has died from an unidentified fever that “explosively spread” around the country.May 13, 2022

