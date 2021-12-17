Kim Potter sobs, 'so sorry' for fatally shooting Daunte Wright
Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter recalled the moments after fatally shooting Daunte Wright, and began to sob as she apologized for what she had done. "I didn't want to hurt anybody," she told prosecutors as she was testifying.Dec. 17, 2021
