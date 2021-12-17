IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Kim Potter sobs, 'so sorry' for fatally shooting Daunte Wright

01:08

Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter recalled the moments after fatally shooting Daunte Wright, and began to sob as she apologized for what she had done. "I didn't want to hurt anybody," she told prosecutors as she was testifying.Dec. 17, 2021

