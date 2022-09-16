King Charles III stands solemn vigil beside queen’s coffin in Westminster

- Now Playing
King Charles III stands solemn vigil beside queen’s coffin in Westminster01:37
‘Today is meant to be shared’: David Beckham lines up from 2 a.m. to pay royal respects01:43
Watch: King Charles III signs with his own pen after viral leaky pen moment00:47
Queen’s mourners turned away by officials after line grows too long04:37
See interviews with King Charles when he was just 20 years old06:18
William-in-waiting: How the Prince of Wales will step into new role03:17
Entry to the line to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state paused after reaching capacity00:53
Prince William says funeral brings up memories of mom, Diana02:57
Kenyan warriors mourn Queen Elizabeth II under the shadow of colonialism01:07
United Nations honors Queen Elizabeth II with silence, tributes01:00
Queen Elizabeth’s arrangements present new security challenges02:57
‘It brought back a few memories’: Prince William acknowledges extra sadness at queen’s coffin procession01:19
'You've got to be there': Standing in line for hours to see queen lie in state00:57
How is King Charles holding up amid busy event schedule?02:32
William, Kate inspect tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham01:01
Matt Smith: Prince Harry called me ‘granddad’ after ‘Crown’ role06:31
Queen Elizabeth stories see pop culture surge after her death02:16
How Kate and Meghan honored the queen with their jewelry03:22
The line in London to honor Queen Elizabeth is now miles long02:51
Rehearsal held for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II00:38
