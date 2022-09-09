Full speech: King Charles III promises ‘lifelong service’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

- UP NEXT
King Charles III’s mention of Harry and Meghan was ‘open-hearted and magnanimous,’ Keir Simmons says01:20
Speech from King Charles III was emotional homage to queen’s ‘resolute service,’ Savannah Guthrie says02:12
Three cheers, and a kiss, for new king outside Buckingham Palace01:23
John Kerry: Queen Elizabeth II was the ‘calm in the storm’ for 70 years00:37
King Charles must not let modernizations slip, Wilfred Frost says01:35
How pop culture gave insight into Queen Elizabeth’s real life03:38
Gun salutes fired across U.K. in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II01:03
Rift between William, Harry took a toll on queen, royal expert says03:40
King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace02:48
King Charles receives first warm public response03:54
Inside William and Kate’s new royal roles in waiting02:21
Watch: King Charles greets mourners at Buckingham Palace03:13
U.K. lawmakers honor the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II01:56
How Queen Elizabeth’s fashion conveyed authority, strength03:17
The real-life fairytale love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip04:18
Queen Elizabeth looked to Prince Philip to ‘break the ice’02:49
International leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II02:16
Queen Elizabeth’s impact and portrayals in pop culture03:01
Andrea Mitchell on Queen Elizabeth’s ‘pitch perfect’ duty to country02:25
How much of the future of the monarchy rests on Prince William?02:47
- UP NEXT
King Charles III’s mention of Harry and Meghan was ‘open-hearted and magnanimous,’ Keir Simmons says01:20
Speech from King Charles III was emotional homage to queen’s ‘resolute service,’ Savannah Guthrie says02:12
Three cheers, and a kiss, for new king outside Buckingham Palace01:23
John Kerry: Queen Elizabeth II was the ‘calm in the storm’ for 70 years00:37
King Charles must not let modernizations slip, Wilfred Frost says01:35
How pop culture gave insight into Queen Elizabeth’s real life03:38
Play All