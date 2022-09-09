IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Full speech: King Charles III promises ‘lifelong service’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

09:01

King Charles III made his first public address from Buckingham Palace as British monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, vowing to share his mother’s “promise of lifelong service.”Sept. 9, 2022

