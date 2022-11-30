IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

King Charles opens welcome center for Ukrainian refugees

01:02

King Charles opened the Ukrainian Welcome Center with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska inside London’s Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Family in Exile. Zelenska spent the last few days in the U.K. meeting with members of the royal family and addressing British lawmakers in parliament.Nov. 30, 2022

