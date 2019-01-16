NBC News

Kirsten Gillibrand announces potential 2020 presidential run on 'The Late Show'

01:25

Sen. Kirsten Gillibran stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to announce she's preparing to run for president.Jan. 16, 2019

  • Why political chaos in America & Great Britain is good for Putin

    06:48

  • Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) outraged by the Senate's inaction on shutdown

    10:51

  • Aides reveal Trump wants out of NATO, a dream of Putin

    19:05

  • Trump AG pick William Barr says Mueller probe is no 'witch hunt'

    11:38

  • Kirsten Gillibrand announces potential 2020 presidential run on 'The Late Show'

    01:25

  • Warner: 'More than a little bizarre' if Trump took interpreter's notes

    04:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All