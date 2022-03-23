‘How much more of a war crime you want to see?’: Klitschko brothers angry at Kyiv press conference
While his brother Wladimir focused attention on child victims of the war, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko expressed disdain for the idea of making concessions to Putin, saying, “I don't know which compromise we can find. To give the part of our territory? It’s not.”March 23, 2022
