Fans point out typos on Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena
March 12, 202401:50
    Fans point out typos on Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

Fans point out typos on Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

01:50

A month after a bronze statue commemorating Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was unveiled outside of the Crypto.com Arena, fans noticed a few spelling errors on the figure. KNBC’s Alex Rozier reports the Lakers organization is aware of the mistakes and plans to fix them.March 12, 2024

