Watch: Korean American anchor responds to racist message that sparked #VeryAsian hashtag
Social media users are rallying around KSDK news anchor Michelle Li after she received a racist voice message from a viewer in response to a segment on New Year's Day foods. Li, a Korean American, spoke about eating dumplings, and was initially "hurt" by the criticism until the viral #VeryAsian hashtag put a positive spin on the incident.Jan. 4, 2022
