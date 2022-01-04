IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Watch: Korean American anchor responds to racist message that sparked #VeryAsian hashtag

02:59

Social media users are rallying around KSDK news anchor Michelle Li after she received a racist voice message from a viewer in response to a segment on New Year's Day foods. Li, a Korean American, spoke about eating dumplings, and was initially "hurt" by the criticism until the viral #VeryAsian hashtag put a positive spin on the incident.Jan. 4, 2022

