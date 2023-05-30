IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kosovo police clash with ethnic Serbs over newly elected officials

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Residents hear loud bang during Moscow drone attack

    01:43

  • Russia fires three massive waves of attacks across Ukraine in 48 hours

    01:37

  • Biggest drone strike yet on Kyiv

    01:02

  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again won Turkey’s presidential election

    01:39

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanks voters after being re-elected

    01:14

  • Ukrainian army releases recruitment video with new call to arms

    01:25

  • Passenger detained after allegedly opening plane’s emergency door while in-flight

    01:40

  • China hit with new Covid wave months after easing restrictions

    02:27

  • Historic ‘Cotton Tree’ symbolizing Sierra Leone’s freedom falls during rainstorm

    01:13

  • Japanese police arrest suspect after four killed in shooting and stabbing

    01:23

  • Pope Francis shows world his health is improving two months after hospitalization for bronchitis

    01:30

  • Man drives into gates of Downing Street, British prime minister's home

    02:26

  • Watch: Passersby panic as car crashes into gates of Downing Street

    01:33

  • Iran test-fires latest version of ballistic missile with a 1,240-mile range

    00:46

  • Germany cracks down on far-right coup plot suspects with more arrests

    01:05

  • Tina Turner fans pay tribute to the star outside her Swiss home

    01:11

  • Massive typhoon slams Guam

    01:14

  • Anti-Putin Russian militia holds press conference near Ukraine border

    02:06

  • Typhoon Mawar barrels into Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm

    00:49

NBC News

Kosovo police clash with ethnic Serbs over newly elected officials

00:55

Kosovo police and protesters clashed in the town of Zvecan after a crowd of ethnic Serbs gathered in front of the municipality building trying to prevent a newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office. The NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo said 30 soldiers had been injured in the clashes with Serbs.May 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Kosovo police clash with ethnic Serbs over newly elected officials

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Residents hear loud bang during Moscow drone attack

    01:43

  • Russia fires three massive waves of attacks across Ukraine in 48 hours

    01:37

  • Biggest drone strike yet on Kyiv

    01:02

  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again won Turkey’s presidential election

    01:39

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanks voters after being re-elected

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All