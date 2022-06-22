2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons

Aisling Reidy, Senior Legal Advisor at Human Rights Watch, has pushed back on Dimitry Peskov’s assertions that Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, two Americans captured in Ukraine, were “soldiers of fortune” and were not entitled to prisoner of war status.“ Russia has offered no evidence, far less to a competent tribunal, that these men could fall under the definition of mercenary,” Reidy said.June 22, 2022