Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment from ballistic and cruise missiles
March 21, 202400:53
Russia fired 31 missiles at Kyiv in the first major attack on Ukraine's capital in 44 days. Residents were woken by loud explosions as the missiles arrived at roughly the same time from different directions, city officials said.March 21, 2024

