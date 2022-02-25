IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23

  • Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

    00:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

    03:01

  • Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?

    04:12
    Defiant Kyiv resident sings national anthem as she clears apartment debris

    01:26
    U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?

    03:54

  • U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine

    03:45

  • Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight

    01:29

  • U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe

    03:50

  • Watch: Ukraine claims military aircraft shot down near Kyiv

    00:41

  • Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit

    04:00

  • How effective will Biden’s new sanctions on Russia be in the short term?

    05:09

  • Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack

    03:10

  • Biden unveils sweeping new sanctions against Russia

    02:17

  • Russian troops advance on major cities in Ukraine

    02:36

  • Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts

    04:16

  • Unidentified warplane that Ukraine claims was shot down Friday

    00:37

  • Demonstrations supporting Ukraine, condemning Russia, held around the world

    01:08

  • Zelenskyy says Russia targeting civilians, appeals to Russian protesters

    00:52

NBC News

Defiant Kyiv resident sings national anthem as she clears apartment debris

01:26

Oksana Gulenko and her daughter Katya appeared to be undeterred by an attack that left Gulenko's Kyiv apartment in tatters.Feb. 25, 2022

