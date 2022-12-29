IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kyiv residents shelter in metro station amid Russian shelling across Ukraine

Kyiv residents shelter in metro station amid Russian shelling across Ukraine

Kyiv residents sheltered in a metro station as Russia launched its biggest wave of missile strikes in Ukraine in weeks, hitting targets across the country. Russian shelling also targeted Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia among other cities in the strikes.Dec. 29, 2022

