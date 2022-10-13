IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
L.A. city council members urge those involved in leaked racist comments to resign 

Acting L.A. City Council President Mitch O’Farrell urged fellow council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign following their racist remarks in leaked audio. Former President Nury Martinez, also involved in the incident, announced her resignation from the elected board. O’Farrell said Martinez stepping down was “the right first step.”Oct. 13, 2022

