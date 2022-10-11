IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How the closing of small, rural hospitals is contributing to a bigger maternal health crisis 

    03:53

  • Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old

    01:17

  • South Carolina city councilman, two family members shot to death

    01:59

  • Five dead in South Carolina shooting

    01:19

  • California family kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance

    01:31

  • Woman held captive, wearing dog collar, escapes Missouri home

    01:02

  • Philadelphia police search for clues in 13-year-old's shooting death

    01:16

  • How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce

    01:49

  • Kamala Harris talks 'smoking weed' and emojis with Seth Myers

    01:46

  • Search for missing Georgia one-year-old intensifies

    02:33

  • Harvey Weinstein's second sex crime trial begins in LA

    04:03

  • Kanye West suspended from Twitter, Instagram over antisemitic comments 

    05:39

  • Mom's bilingual book series expands to help families learn and grow together

    01:44

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis

    02:37

  • Colonoscopies made no difference in death rates, European study finds

    01:30

  • NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis

    01:45

  • Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjacking

    01:25

  • Third-largest freight rail union rejects labor deal proposal

    00:42

  • Listen: Audio of racist remarks leads to L.A. council president’s resignation

    02:26

'You laughed at us!': L.A. community calls for city council members to leave meeting

00:48

The Los Angeles City Council met following the leak of racist comments by three of its members. Members of the community can be heard chanting "leave," and shouting demands towards Mitch O'Farrell, the president pro tempore, as he tries to begin the meeting.Oct. 11, 2022

